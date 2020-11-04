CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Thar accumulates over 20,000 bookings, waiting period crosses six months

    Mahindra Thar accumulates over 20,000 bookings, waiting period crosses six months

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    374 Views
    Mahindra Thar accumulates over 20,000 bookings, waiting period crosses six months

    - Depending on the variant, the waiting period stretches from five to seven months

    - Ramping up production from 2,000 units to 3,000 units per month 

    - More demand for hard top automatic and manual transmission options in both petrol and diesel 

    Mahindra Thar Right Side View

    Mahindra has crossed a new milestone by accumulating over 20,000 bookings for the new Thar. Moreover, depending on the variant the waiting period for the new Thar now stretches from anywhere between five to seven months. The company claims that it has witnessed more demand for the hard top automatic and manual transmission options in both petrol and diesel guise. Mahindra is also in the process of ramping up the production from 2,000 units per month to 3,000 units per month. 

    Mahindra Thar Right Rear Three Quarter

    The deliveries for the Mahindra Thar commenced on 1 November with the delivery of the first unit to Aakash Minda, the online auction winner. Commenting on the bookings milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the All-New Thar has garnered. I must admit the response has surpassed all our expectations and production capacities. Hence the wait for the All-New Thar will be longer than expected. We sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience and unwavering confidence in us.”

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 9.80 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mahindra
    • Mahindra Thar
    • thar
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.72 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.12 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.34 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.66 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.85 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.65 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.98 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.09 Lakh
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Hyundai New i20

    Hyundai New i20

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 5th November 2020
    All Upcoming Cars