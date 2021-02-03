Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Renault Duster, Triber, and Kwid in February 2021

- Triber available with offers up to Rs 60,000

- Discount benefits on both 1.5-litre and 1.3-litre Duster

Renault India has listed the discount benefits on all its models for the month of February 2021. These offers are in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, loyalty, and exchange discounts. We give you model-wise details of all the ongoing advantages.

The seven-seat compact MPV, Triber is a value proposition by the French car maker and it can be bought this month with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 on the AMT variants while the manual trims can be had with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 for the MY 2021 models and Rs 15,000 for the MY 2020 models. The exchange benefit stands at Rs 20,000 while the loyalty bonus on the RXE variants is fixed at Rs 10,000. A unique rural offer of Rs 5,000 is available for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members. A specific list of corporates and PSUs can also opt for Rs 10,000 corporate discount.

One of the top-selling cars for Renault in India is the Kwid and interested customers can avail of Rs 20,000 as cash discount on the MY 2020 models and Rs 10,000 on the MY 2021 models. Additionally, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 can also be opted. The corporate and rural offer remains the same at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. Only the lower Std and RXE 0.8-litre variants attract a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000.

The Duster is available with two engine options – a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. The RXS and RXZ trims of the 1.5-litre engine can be had with an exchange benefit of Rs 30,000. Loyalty and rural discounts stand at Rs 15,000 each. Corporate discount is fixed at Rs 30,000 for an approved list of corporates and PSUs. Now, the new 1.3-litre turbo petrol is offered with the same advantages mentioned above with an additional cash benefit of Rs 20,000 only on the MY 2020 RXS manual and CVT units. Customers exchanging or buying an additional 1.3-litre turbo Duster are benefitted with an easy-care package including an AMC contract of 3 years or 50,000km, whichever is earlier. All the offers are effective till 28 February, 2021.