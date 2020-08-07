CarWale
    • Discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on Renault Kwid, Triber and Duster in August

    Aditya Nadkarni

    A few Renault dealers in India are offering discounts across the model range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and loyalty bonus.

    The STD and RXE variants of the 800cc Renault Kwid can be availed with loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 and a five-year warranty. The Kwid 1.0 variants are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 7,000.

    Discounts on the Renault Trier are limited to a corporate discount of Rs 7,000. Additionally, the manual variants are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The RXE and RXZ variants of the Duster are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The RXS variant of the model can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 each as well as a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. 

