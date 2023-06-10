Discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 on Maruti Alto in June 2023

- Petrol variant gets maximum discount

- Offers valid till 30 June, 2023

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on select Arena models this month. The Alto K10 is one of the models that attract discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 in the month of June 2023. The benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Maruti Alto K10 discounts in June 2023:

For the month of June 2023, interested buyers can avail of discounts of up to Rs 59,000 on the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The petrol variant gets a cash discount worth Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. The CNG variant, on the other hand, gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000.

Terms and conditions:

The above-mentioned offers area valid till 30 June, 2023 and may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. We suggest interested buyers should contact the nearest authorised Maruti Suzuki showroom to know more.