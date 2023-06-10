Maruti Baleno attracts discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in June 2023

- Baleno prices in India start at Rs. 6.61 lakh

- The model recently received multiple updates

Maruti Suzuki discounts in June 2023

Select Maruti Suzuki dealers in India are offering huge discounts across their product range this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. These discounts are available at Arena and Nexa chains.

Maruti Baleno discounts this month

The Delta MT variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno are offered with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. All other variants of the premium hatchback get a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno latest updates

Earlier this year, the Baleno was among many other Maruti cars to receive the BS6 Phase 2 update to its 1.2-litre NA petrol motor. Last month, the premium hatch received a range of new safety features such as three-point seat belts for all passengers and an adjustable headrest for the middle passenger in the second row.