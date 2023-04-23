CarWale
    Discounts of up to Rs. 44,000 on Maruti Celerio in April 2023

    Jay Shah

    - Manual variants get highest discounts

    - Corporate benefits of up to Rs. 4,000

    The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with discounts of up Rs. 40,000 in April 2023. These can be availed in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses and are applicable till 30 April, 2023. Here’s a detailed list of all the offers. 

    Celerio Manual discount offers 

    The Celerio is powered by a BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol engine which produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and is coupled with a five-speed manual transmission. Maruti also claims up to 25.24 kmpl mileage for the manual variants. 

    Cash discountUp to Rs. 25,000*
    Exchange bonusUp to Rs. 15,000*

    Celerio Automatic discount offers

    The Maruti Suzuki Celerio’s 1.0-litre petrol engine is mated to an AMT gearbox. For the month of April, this automatic version does not get any cash discounts. Instead, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000 can be had with these variants. 

    Celerio CNG discount offers

    In its CNG guise, the Celerio produces 56bhp and 82.1Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It also claims a mileage of 35.6 kmkg.

    Cash discountUp to Rs. 20,000*
    Exchange bonus Up to Rs. 15,000*

    Select variants of Maruti Celerio also benefit with Rs. 4,000 corporate discount. 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    ₹ 5.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
