Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition – Top feature highlights

Earlier in July 2021, Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV Dark Edition for the Indian market. But now, the manufacturer has launched the Dark Edition for its long-range electric SUV, the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition. The SUV is offered in two variants: the XZ+ Lux and the XZ+ Lux with a 7.2kW AC fast charger. The former is priced at Rs. 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom) while the latter is priced at Rs. 19.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Now, let us understand the top feature highlights of the Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition.

Exterior:

As the name suggests, the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition comes draped in the Midnight Black exterior paint scheme and rides on 16-inch Charcoal Grey alloy wheels. Being an EV, one can see blue accents on the front bumper, front fenders, and rear bumper. Moreover, it gets tri-arrow DRLs and LED taillamps, projector headlamps, a shark-fin antenna, and roof rails.

Infotainment:

The biggest change is the addition of the new 10.25-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This system was initially introduced by the manufacturer in the Red Dark Editions of Tata Safari and Harrier.

Voice commands:

The Nexon EV Max Dark Edition debuts with a voice assistant in six regional languages with 200+ voice commands. These languages include English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.

Black interior theme:

The cabin of the SUV comes wrapped in a dark black interior theme with a blue EV splash. It sports dark-themed leatherette door trims and upholstery with tri-arrow perforations and EV blue stitches. The front headrests also get the #Dark embossed on them.

#Dark badges:

Now, the SUV also gets a #Dark mascot on each side fender which makes it stand apart from the standard Nexon EV Max.

Apart from this, the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition shares the same powertrain and battery pack as that of the standard Nexon EV Max. It continues to source its power from a 40.5kWh battery pack that feeds the motor to develop 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. It can sprint from zero to 100kmph in under nine seconds and gets a claimed range of 453km on a single-charged battery.