Hyundai Creta gets new safety features

Hyundai India has upgraded the safety aspect of the Creta by introducing new features in its lineup. These new features are standard across the range of the SUV. Currently, Hyundai Creta is available with two powertrains and six variants, which are E, EX, S, S+, SX, and SX (O).

The Creta now comes equipped with added safety features like three-point seatbelts for all seats, adjustable headrests, and a two-step recline function for the rear seats. Additionally, it also gets the 60:40 split function for the rear seats. Notably, all these features are now available in all the variants of the SUV.

Under the hood, the Creta gets an option of a 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 113bhp and 143.8Nm of torque while being paired to a six-speed manual or IVT unit. On the other hand, the oil burner churns out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque with the option of a six-speed manual or automatic unit. Moreover, both the engines are now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms-compliant.

In other news, the Korean carmaker recently hiked the prices of its entire range by up to Rs. 12,600.