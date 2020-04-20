Please Tell Us Your City

  Coronavirus pandemic: Maruti Suzuki aids in COVID-19 relief

Coronavirus pandemic: Maruti Suzuki aids in COVID-19 relief

April 20, 2020, 01:37 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
668 Views
Be the first to comment
Coronavirus pandemic: Maruti Suzuki aids in COVID-19 relief

Maruti Suzuki has undertaken some more measures to fight against this COVID-19 outbreak. It is directly supporting employees and communities around its Haryana manufacturing facilities for difficulties they might be facing due to the lockdown.

The company's in-house canteens have been preparing hygienic meals daily for lunch and dinner. These food packets are being distributed to the temporary workmen and student trainees staying in village communities around the Gurugram and Manesar plants. With over 5,400 cooked meals being prepared every day, the company has managed to deliver more than 1,20,000 such food packets within the last three weeks.

The afore-mentioned are in addition to the 10,000 dry ration kits that the carmaker has distributed to community members via the local regulatory bodies and even the Indian Red Cross Society. Then, it has opened access 17 water ATMs in 16 villages all over Haryana. As a result, up to 4,500 litres of water is being dispensed at Aliyar village regularly, and also 3,800 litres daily across Dhana villages in Manesar.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Exterior

In addition, Maruti Suzuki is also carrying out sanitisation activities including garbage collection. It has 16 waste collection vans operating in the villages of Manesar and Rohtak. Furthermore, adequate face masks and protective equipment are also being provided to the housekeeping staff and village community through Gurugram Administration. This will ensure a clean and hygienic environment and aid the local administration and government to support such a health challenge.

Maruti Suzuki has time and again lent a helping hand in case of any crisis that the country has faced. It's great to see the manufacturer has come up with so many initiatives even during this COVID-19 outbreak. The manufacturer will continue to provide support to the community which will help everyone sail across troubled waters due to the pandemic and emerge stronger from this global crisis.

Maruti-Suzuki-Ertiga-Exterior
