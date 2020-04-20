Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai donates Rs 7 crore to PM Cares Fund

Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai donates Rs 7 crore to PM Cares Fund

April 20, 2020, 03:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
764 Views
Be the first to comment
Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai donates Rs 7 crore to PM Cares Fund

Hyundai Motor India (HMI) has now donated Rs 7 Crore to the PM CARES Fund to assist the Government in the battle against COVID-19. This is in addition to the Rs 5 crore donation that the carmaker made recently to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund.

The manufacturer has been constantly monitoring the situation of this outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. It has set forth remarkable measures like handing over imported COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Test Kits from South Korea worth Rs 4 Crore and in-house development of Ambu Bag Actuator.

Hyundai Creta Steering Wheel

Furthermore, distribution of PPEs, masks and other safety kits in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana is being carried over, apart from the distribution of dry rations in Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Then, the latest partnership with Air Liquide Medical Systems to increase the production and supply of ventilators only adds to its efforts to combat this crisis and overcome this devastation.

In these challenging times, it’s commendable how the Central and State governments have set forth relief measures especially for the adversely impacted sections of the society. Hyundai believes all its measures to support the Government to the required extent and deal with contingencies that may arise in the future are a part of the brand's road map of giving back to the society. All these efforts from the automaker's part will surely go a long way in supporting the government’s fight in battling against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Hyundai Creta Exterior
  • Hyundai
  • Santro
  • Hyundai Santro
  • hyundai elantra
  • elantra
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.13 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.79 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

51 Likes
49276 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2141 Likes
408541 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

May 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in