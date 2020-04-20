Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai donates Rs 7 crore to PM Cares Fund

Hyundai Motor India (HMI) has now donated Rs 7 Crore to the PM CARES Fund to assist the Government in the battle against COVID-19. This is in addition to the Rs 5 crore donation that the carmaker made recently to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund.

The manufacturer has been constantly monitoring the situation of this outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. It has set forth remarkable measures like handing over imported COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Test Kits from South Korea worth Rs 4 Crore and in-house development of Ambu Bag Actuator.

Furthermore, distribution of PPEs, masks and other safety kits in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana is being carried over, apart from the distribution of dry rations in Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Then, the latest partnership with Air Liquide Medical Systems to increase the production and supply of ventilators only adds to its efforts to combat this crisis and overcome this devastation.

In these challenging times, it’s commendable how the Central and State governments have set forth relief measures especially for the adversely impacted sections of the society. Hyundai believes all its measures to support the Government to the required extent and deal with contingencies that may arise in the future are a part of the brand's road map of giving back to the society. All these efforts from the automaker's part will surely go a long way in supporting the government’s fight in battling against this COVID-19 pandemic.