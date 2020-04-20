Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota RAV4 achieves one crore global sales milestone

Toyota RAV4 achieves one crore global sales milestone

April 20, 2020, 03:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
442 Views
Be the first to comment
Toyota RAV4 achieves one crore global sales milestone

- One crore units of Toyota RAV4 were sold in 26 years

- Currently in its fifth generation

Toyota never sold the highly-successful RAV4 in India. But this mid-size Japanese SUV has managed to cross the one crore global sales mark in its 26 years of service. In its fifth generation now, the RAV4 is sold across global markets including Japan, Europe, America, Australia and South-East Asia.

Toyota Fortuner Exterior

The RAV4 made its debut in Japan after being showcased at the Geneva Motor Show in 1994. It went on sale in Europe in the same year and entered North America in 1995. The name RAV4 stands for “Recreational Activity Vehicle: 4-wheel drive”. It was aimed at car buyers looking for an SUV but with practical cabin and an option of four-wheel-drive in a compact package. This formula worked for Toyota with sales increasing ten folds with each passing year. Toyota sold more than 5.1 lakh units in 2019 alone.

Toyota Fortuner Exterior

When it was introduced, Toyota planned a production run of 4500 units each month. But the RAV4’s increasing popularity meant the Japanese carmaker had to bump the number to 8000 in its first month itself. Apart from the three-door and five-door body style, the RAV4 also came with a two-door soft-top body style in its first-generation. Toyota introduced many engine options and FWD layout making it accessible to a wide variety of customers across the world. Now, the SUV also gets a pure hybrid powertrain which accounts for around 20 per cent of all sales.

Toyota Fortuner Exterior

The North American market is the major contributor to the RAV4’s sales. With a plethora of engine and powertrain options, well-appointed interiors, a slew of the safety net and Toyota’s undying reliability factor, it won’t come as a surprise when the RAV4 smashes more sales milestone in the coming years.

Toyota Fortuner Exterior
  • Toyota
  • RAV4
  • Toyota RAV4
  • sales milestone
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Toyota Fortuner Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 34.86 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 35.59 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 32.69 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 34.8 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 33.91 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 34.19 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 32.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31.93 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1589 Likes
169035 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3460 Likes
320883 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

May 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in