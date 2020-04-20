Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine details revealed; launch likely soon

- Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will be offered with three powertrain options

- The model will be offered in five colours

Mercedes-Benz India has updated the details of the A-Class limousine ahead of its launch that could take place soon after the lockdown is lifted. The model will be available with three powertrain options, details of which are available here.

Exterior highlights of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine include LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, LED tail lights, single slat grille with diamond inserts, reverse parking camera and mirror package. The model will be offered in five colours including Cosmos Black, Denim Blue, Mojave Silver, Mountain Grey and Polar White.

Inside, the A-Class limousine from Mercedes-Benz will come equipped with a widescreen display, MBUX system, cruise control, wireless charging, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, dual-zone climate control, rear arm-rest, leather steering wheel and touchpad without controller. Customers can choose from three upholstery options including Black, Beige and Brown.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine, in the AMG guise, will feature a new grille, redesigned front and rear bumper, dual circular exhaust tips, sporty alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, Burmester music system, steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather and two interior upholstery options.