Coronavirus pandemic: Kia India contributes Rs 5 crore to the government of Andhra Pradesh

- Donation made towards state’s disaster management authority

- Funds to be deployed to supply medical equipment

Kia India has pledged a contribution of Rs5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (PASDMA). The fund transfer document was handed over to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

In 2020, during the first wave of Covid-19, the carmaker had donated a sum of Rs2 crore of its CSR funds to the CM relief fund.

Commenting on the contribution, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India, said, “The surge in cases during the second wave of COVID-19 has taken all of us by surprise. As Kia India, we thank the Government of Andhra Pradesh for its tireless efforts in preventing the spread of virus and extend our support of INR 5 Crore in the fight against the pandemic. The funds will be deployed towards meeting the increased requirement of essential medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, cryogenic tankers and D4 type medical grade cylinders in hospitals. We will continue to extend complete support to the government and health authorities to fight the pandemic and come out of it safely.”