CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Coronavirus pandemic: Kia India contributes Rs 5 crore to the government of Andhra Pradesh

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    310 Views
    Coronavirus pandemic: Kia India contributes Rs 5 crore to the government of Andhra Pradesh

    - Donation made towards state’s disaster management authority

    - Funds to be deployed to supply medical equipment

    Kia India has pledged a contribution of Rs5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (PASDMA). The fund transfer document was handed over to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

    In 2020, during the first wave of Covid-19, the carmaker had donated a sum of Rs2 crore of its CSR funds to the CM relief fund. 

    Earlier this month, Kia launched the 2021 Seltos and Sonet SUV in India. Both the models feature the brand’s new logo along with a revised feature list. To know more about the new Kia Seltos, click here. The brand has also extended the validity of the service schedule of all its cars by two months, details of which can be read here.

    Commenting on the contribution, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India, said, “The surge in cases during the second wave of COVID-19 has taken all of us by surprise.  As Kia India, we thank the Government of Andhra Pradesh for its tireless efforts in preventing the spread of virus and extend our support of INR 5 Crore in the fight against the pandemic. The funds will be deployed towards meeting the increased requirement of essential medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, cryogenic tankers and D4 type medical grade cylinders in hospitals. We will continue to extend complete support to the government and health authorities to fight the pandemic and come out of it safely.”

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG car owners in Pune donate biodegradable bedsheets to Covid-19 affected patients
     Next 
    BMW X5 PHEV to be the first to use FSC-certified Pirelli tyres

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.51 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.09 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.13 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.54 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.06 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Coronavirus pandemic: Kia India contributes Rs 5 crore to the government of Andhra Pradesh