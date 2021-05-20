BMW X5 PHEV to be the first to use FSC-certified Pirelli tyres

Uses sustainable natural rubber and rayon wood-based material

22-inch tyres sourced from Pirelli

BMW Group is stepping up its tyre game by becoming the first carmaker to equip its cars with tyres using Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified sustainable natural rubber and rayon, and wood-based materials. The Bavarian carmaker will source 22-inch tyres exclusively from Pirelli to be used on the X5 xDrive45e plug-in-hybrid.

In simple terms, FSC certification for tyres ensures that the rubber plantations and the complex supply chain for natural rubber and rayon takes place in accordance with the strict standards without harming the environment. The FSC body manages the plantations and preserves biological diversity while also benefitting the lives of local communities and workers behind these plantation. BMW says that it's aiming to help preserve biodiversity and forests with the move of using FSC certified rubber for their ‘green’ vehicles.

Currently, the largest share of natural rubber grown across the world goes into production of tyres. The natural rubber’s high elasticity and sturdiness currently make it irreplaceable for tyre production. Pirelli developing their new 22-inch P Zero tyre with FSC label is a move towards preserving the natural resources.