Mercedes-Benz India announces extension of warranty and service schedule

- Mercedes-Benz has extended the validity of service schedules and warranties up to 30 June, 2021

- The company will also accept extended warranty and insurance-related claims until the end of next month

Mercedes-Benz has announced a host of warranty and service initiatives to support its customers during the pandemic. These initiatives include an extension on timelines to honour warranty claims and warranty protection against lapsed service. Additionally, special support on extended warranty, insurance claims, warranty extensions, and insurance renewals are some of the key highlights of the initiative.

Mercedes-Benz India has extended the validity of the standard warranty and annual service schedules that expire between 15 April and 31 May, 2021, up to 30 June, 2021. The carmaker added that claims related to extended warranty and insurance can also be reported until the same date. The German marquee will also offer an additional period to purchase extended warranty for vehicles with their standard warranty expiring from 15 April to 31 May, 2021, up to 30 June, 2021.

Once the on-ground situation gradually normalises in respective markets and service centres get operational, customers can avail services like DSDNxt, which allows them to stay connected with their vehicles from the comfort of their home and experience the entire service journey digitally. With DSDNxt, after booking for an online appointment, customers receive a ‘Service Web Check-In Pass’ against each service, which then facilitates selection of service preferences, including the real-time tracking of the car during pick-up and drop, real-time service status update, option to download service documents, and pay their service bills online.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “In the current challenging situation it remains our endeavour to assure our customers of complete peace of mind when it comes to their vehicles. Through these specially crafted service initiatives along with our service teams’ ongoing support working remotely, our customers will continue to enjoy a hassle-free vehicle ownership.”