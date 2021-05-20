CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-Benz India announces extension of warranty and service schedule

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    169 Views
    Mercedes-Benz India announces extension of warranty and service schedule

    - Mercedes-Benz has extended the validity of service schedules and warranties up to 30 June, 2021

    - The company will also accept extended warranty and insurance-related claims until the end of next month

    Mercedes-Benz has announced a host of warranty and service initiatives to support its customers during the pandemic. These initiatives include an extension on timelines to honour warranty claims and warranty protection against lapsed service. Additionally, special support on extended warranty, insurance claims, warranty extensions, and insurance renewals are some of the key highlights of the initiative.

    Mercedes-Benz India has extended the validity of the standard warranty and annual service schedules that expire between 15 April and 31 May, 2021, up to 30 June, 2021. The carmaker added that claims related to extended warranty and insurance can also be reported until the same date. The German marquee will also offer an additional period to purchase extended warranty for vehicles with their standard warranty expiring from 15 April to 31 May, 2021, up to 30 June, 2021.

    Once the on-ground situation gradually normalises in respective markets and service centres get operational, customers can avail services like DSDNxt, which allows them to stay connected with their vehicles from the comfort of their home and experience the entire service journey digitally. With DSDNxt, after booking for an online appointment, customers receive a ‘Service Web Check-In Pass’ against each service, which then facilitates selection of service preferences, including the real-time tracking of the car during pick-up and drop, real-time service status update, option to download service documents, and pay their service bills online.

    Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “In the current challenging situation it remains our endeavour to assure our customers of complete peace of mind when it comes to their vehicles. Through these specially crafted service initiatives along with our service teams’ ongoing support working remotely, our customers will continue to enjoy a hassle-free vehicle ownership.”

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    ₹ 63.60 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser engine specs leaked ahead of debut
     Next 
    New BMW 7-Series to be revealed later this year

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 39.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 74.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 81.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 73.66 Lakh
    Pune₹ 76.69 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 76.16 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 70.59 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 76.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 71.20 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 71.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz India announces extension of warranty and service schedule