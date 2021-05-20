CarWale
    New 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser engine specs leaked ahead of debut

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Updated Toyota Land Cruiser will be offered with a set of V6 petrol and diesel engines

    - The model is expected to be unveiled later this month

    Ahead of its debut that is likely to take place towards the end of the month, the engine specifications of the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser have been leaked on the web. The model will reportedly be offered in three variants including GX-R, GR-S, and ZX.

    Under the hood, the new Toyota Land Cruiser will be offered with two V6 powertrains including a 3.5-litre petrol unit and a 3.3-litre diesel unit. The former is said to be capable of producing 409bhp and 650Nm of torque, while the latter could produce 302bhp and 700Nm of torque.

    Compared to the outgoing model, the upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser receives exterior updates in the form of a bold grille with thick, horizontal slats, a heavily reworked front bumper, new projector headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs, fog lights with chrome surrounds, a more up-right tail-gate, and split, wrap-around LED tail lights. The leaked document also suggests that the new Land Cruiser could be offered in 10 colours that include Glacier White, Pearl White Metallic, Classic White, Satin Silver Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Ruby Metallic, Black, Attitude Black, Avante-Garde Bronze Metallic, and Moonlight Ocean Metallic.

    Inside, the new 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser, as seen in previous spy images, will come equipped with a large, free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, an array of physical buttons for various functions, and an analogue instrument cluster featuring dual pod units separated by a coloured MID.

