New BMW 7-Series to be revealed later this year

Our spy photographers have snapped pictures of the BMW 7-Series going around the Nurburgring. It will be revealed later this year. The brand has been very thorough in disguising the front end of the car, but we can still make some educated guesses about the new 7-Series’ face.

The camo suggests narrower lights positioned lower than the current model. Eagle-eyed viewers will spot wing-mounted cameras and an extensive array of autonomous kit at the car’s front. The 7-Series is traditionally packed full of new technology, and it looks like BMW is applying the same philosophy to the new model as well.

There will be a strong focus on autonomous driving, judging by the sheer number of sensors and cameras on the prototype. For the first time in the history of the 7-Series, the top model won’t be powered by a V8 or V12 engine. Instead, enthusiasts will get a 7-Series flagship model with an all-electric drivetrain – the i7. According to sources, the temporary, and potentially the final name, is BMW i7 M60. With the V12 being phased out, BMW needs a new high-end sedan. So in order to reliably and efficiently produce at least 600 horsepower, they will rely on the new fifth-generation eDrive architecture. The i7 M60 will feature at least two electric motors and will have at least 650bhp to rely on.