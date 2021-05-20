CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New BMW 7-Series to be revealed later this year

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    301 Views
    New BMW 7-Series to be revealed later this year

    - Range topping model to ditch the current V12 in favour of a powerful new all-electric version. 

    - BMW is looking to focus strongly on autonomous driving with the new 7-Series.  

    Our spy photographers have snapped pictures of the BMW 7-Series going around the Nurburgring. It will be revealed later this year. The brand has been very thorough in disguising the front end of the car, but we can still make some educated guesses about the new 7-Series’ face.  

    The camo suggests narrower lights positioned lower than the current model. Eagle-eyed viewers will spot wing-mounted cameras and an extensive array of autonomous kit at the car’s front. The 7-Series is traditionally packed full of new technology, and it looks like BMW is applying the same philosophy to the new model as well. 

    Left Side View

    There will be a strong focus on autonomous driving, judging by the sheer number of sensors and cameras on the prototype. For the first time in the history of the 7-Series, the top model won’t be powered by a V8 or V12 engine. Instead, enthusiasts will get a 7-Series flagship model with an all-electric drivetrain – the i7. According to sources, the temporary, and potentially the final name, is BMW i7 M60. With the V12 being phased out, BMW needs a new high-end sedan. So in order to reliably and efficiently produce at least 600 horsepower, they will rely on the new fifth-generation eDrive architecture. The i7 M60 will feature at least two electric motors and will have at least 650bhp to rely on.  

    Left Rear Three Quarter
    BMW 7 Series Image
    BMW 7 Series
    ₹ 1.38 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz India announces extension of warranty and service schedule
     Next 
    Production-ready Volkswagen Taigo spied sans camouflage

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 38.46 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 7 Series Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.67 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.74 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.59 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.67 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.65 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.55 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.68 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.54 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.52 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New BMW 7-Series to be revealed later this year