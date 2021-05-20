Production-ready Volkswagen Taigo spied sans camouflage

- Likely to be a petrol-only model

- Expected to be unveiled globally in the coming months

Available with the Nivus name tag in the US, Volkswagen is now gearing up to launch the SUV in Europe with a new name – the Taigo. Likely to be placed alongside the T-Cross, the mid-size SUV is built on the same MQB A0 architecture that also underpins the recently revealed, Taigun. The distinguishing characteristics of the Taigo will be its coupe-like roofline with a subtle cosmetic exterior.

Appearance-wise, the Taigo resembles the Nivus. As vowed, Volkswagen has equipped the crossover with LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. The assumed LED strip around the front logo in the grille can now be seen as a plain chrome strip on the prototype model. The front bumper holds the auxiliary grille with LED fog lamps tucked in the extreme end of the bumper.

The roofline sloping towards the end is what gives the Taigo its distinct look. To add to the SUV-ish stance are the thick plastic cladding around the wheel arches that run all the way to the rear bumper. A now-familiar sight from the recently unveiled Taigun is the set of split LED tail lamps unified by a thin LED strip across the boot line. The number plate is also mounted on the tailgate while the rear bumper benefits from a horizontal chrome insert and silver faux plate at the bottom.

While the carmaker has not revealed the detailed feature list and powertrain options on the SUV, it has been confirmed that the Taigo will boast a fully digital cockpit and a host of driver assistance systems. Other expected features include a high-definition touchscreen infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, and six airbags. Volkswagen stating economical ‘TSI’ engines hints that the diesel engines would be given a miss for this crossover.

As for the Indian market, Volkswagen will be launching the Taigun in the coming months followed by the facelift models of the Tiguan and the Tiguan Allspace. While the chances of the Taigo coming to India are slim, the probability can however not be ruled out.