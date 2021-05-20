CarWale
    Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai India announces relief package for Tamil Nadu

    Jay Shah

    - Rs 10 crore relief package announced 

    - To also donate medical consumables for frontline health workers

    Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic division of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced a donation of Rs 10 crore to battle the coronavirus pandemic in the state of Tamil Nadu. 

    The donation is to be made in two parts. The first includes Rs5 crore that has been donated towards the ‘Chief Minister Public Relief Fund’. The donation was handed over to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu - Thiru M K Stalin. The second phase of the donation will comprise medical equipment such as high flow nasal oxygen machines, BiPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and installation of two oxygen plants at government-run hospitals in Tondiarpet and Tambaram. In addition to this, the brand will also donate medical consumables like masks, sanitisers, dry rations, and Covid-19 testing kits. 

    Commenting on the contribution, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has always stood by the government of Tamil Nadu in its most trying times. Today, when the state is fighting strong against the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, we have once again put together a package to help the state overcome the crisis. This contribution is an expression of our solidarity with the people of the state that has been the Home of Hyundai in India for over two decades. In line with our global vision – ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai is committed to undertake every effort to help India overcome this unprecedented calamity.”

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.92 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
