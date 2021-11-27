CarWale
    Citroen India launches ‘Service Promise’ after-sales program

    Jay Shah

    - Guaranteed 180-minute roadside assistance

    - Complimentary pick-up and drop facility 

    Citroen India has initiated a new after-sales program for its patrons in India. Termed as ‘Citroen Service Promise’, the initiative aims to provide Citroen vehicle owners with a hassle-free ownership experience. 

    Under Citroen Service Promise, customers can opt for guaranteed 180-minute roadside assistance across the country. Additionally, vehicle owners can get their car serviced at any place by trained technicians along with the availability of genuine spare parts. Citroen also offers pick-up and drop facility for pre-booked service appointments. 

    Earlier in March 2021, the C5 Aircross kick-started the carmaker’s operations in India. The SUV flaunts an offbeat exterior styling, 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable driver seat, six airbags, independently adjustable rear row seats, panoramic sunroof, and an air purifier. To know more about the C5 Aircross, click here.

    Powering the Citroen C5 Aircross is the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The oil burner has an output of 174bhp and 400Nm of torque and is linked to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The SUV also gets four grip modes - standard, all-terrain, snow, and sand. We have driven the C5 Aircross and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Besides this, Citroen recently unveiled the C3 compact SUV. The compact SUV is expected to be launched in India in the first half of 2022 and you can know more about it here.

