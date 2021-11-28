New Audi Q9 spotted testing ahead of debut

- The new Audi Q9 was spotted stretching its legs at the Nurburgring

- The model could be limited to the China and US markets

Audi is said to have been working on a model that will be positioned above the Q7 in the SUV range. Now, new spy shots have surfaced on the web, giving us a fresh look at what is likely to be called the Q9.

The Audi Q9 moniker is not confirmed yet, and a few reports suggest that the model could also be called the Q7 L or the Q8 L. As seen in the spy images, the test-mule, which is entirely covered in camouflage, does reveal a few details regarding the exterior design. Up-front, the model gets a new single-frame grille, a split headlamp design with LED lighting, and a single slat for the air dam on the lower side of the front bumper.

On either side, the Audi Q9 test-mule gets dual five-spoke alloy wheels and silver roof rails. Towards the rear, the SUV benefits from an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, a raked windshield, LED tail lights, a tail-gate mounted number plate recess, and bumper-mounted reflectors. Also on offer will be a panoramic sunroof.

Details regarding the interior of the Audi Q9 remain scarce at the moment, although the model is expected to be powered by the brand’s V6 or V8 petrol engine with an electric motor. It is believed that the Audi Q9 could be limited to markets such as China and the U.S. and is unlikely to make it to European soil.