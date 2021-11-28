CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Audi Q9 spotted testing ahead of debut

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    373 Views
    New Audi Q9 spotted testing ahead of debut

    - The new Audi Q9 was spotted stretching its legs at the Nurburgring

    - The model could be limited to the China and US markets 

    Audi is said to have been working on a model that will be positioned above the Q7 in the SUV range. Now, new spy shots have surfaced on the web, giving us a fresh look at what is likely to be called the Q9.

    Audi Q8 Left Front Three Quarter

    The Audi Q9 moniker is not confirmed yet, and a few reports suggest that the model could also be called the Q7 L or the Q8 L. As seen in the spy images, the test-mule, which is entirely covered in camouflage, does reveal a few details regarding the exterior design. Up-front, the model gets a new single-frame grille, a split headlamp design with LED lighting, and a single slat for the air dam on the lower side of the front bumper.

    Audi Q8 Left Side View

    On either side, the Audi Q9 test-mule gets dual five-spoke alloy wheels and silver roof rails. Towards the rear, the SUV benefits from an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, a raked windshield, LED tail lights, a tail-gate mounted number plate recess, and bumper-mounted reflectors. Also on offer will be a panoramic sunroof.

    Audi Q8 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the interior of the Audi Q9 remain scarce at the moment, although the model is expected to be powered by the brand’s V6 or V8 petrol engine with an electric motor. It is believed that the Audi Q9 could be limited to markets such as China and the U.S. and is unlikely to make it to European soil.

    Audi Q8 Image
    Audi Q8
    ₹ 99.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Citroen India launches ‘Service Promise’ after-sales program

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi Q8 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2869 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Dec 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi Q8 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.19 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.26 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.16 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.19 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.20 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.11 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.21 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.11 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.11 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2869 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Audi Q9 spotted testing ahead of debut