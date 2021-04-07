Citroen C5 Aircross launched – Variants explained

Citroen finally makes its debut in India with the launch of the C5 Aircross SUV. The vehicle is available in two variants – Feel and Shine, and both the variants can be had in dual-tone colour options as well. Customers further get to choose from four monotone colour options – Pearl White, Tijuca Blue, Cumulus Grey, and Perla Nera Black. The dual-tone colour option is available with three choices – Pearl White with Black roof, Tijuca Blue with black roof, and Cumulus Grey with black roof.

The following is the variant-specific feature list –

Feel variant

Exterior

- Matte black upper grille/ chrome top and bottom brand emblems/ body side mouldings

- Colour pack inserts/ satin chrome/ chrome dual exhaust pipes/ integrated spoiler

- ‘Swirl’ two-tone diamond cut alloy wheels/ Halogen headlamps/ LED DRLs/ 3D LED rear lamps

- LED turn indicator on ORVMs/ front fog lamps with cornering functions/ rear fog lamps

- LED high mount stop lamp

Interior

- Metropolitan Grey theme/ alloy pedals/ stainless steel sill scuff plates/ satin chrome door handle

- Height and reach adjustable leather steering wheel with two control zones

Infotainment and Connectivity

- Eight-inch capacitive touchscreen with Bluetooth and USB slot/ mirror screen/ six-speakers

- Steering wheel audio/ phone controls

Comfort and convenience

- Engine stop and start/ park assist/ double-laminated front windows and acoustic windshield glass

- Citroen advanced comfort suspension with progressive hydraulic cushions/ electric driver seat

- Manual lumbar support adjustment in front seats/ TPMS/ two USB central console

- Three-independent full-size rear seats with adjustable recline angle/ Smart key/ push button start

- Dual zone automatic AC/ air quality system/ rear AC vents/ cruise control with speed limiter

- One-touch electric front and rear windows with pinch protection/ electric ORVMs

- Remote key window up and down/ puddle lamp/ automatic headlamps/ rain sensing wiper

- Follow me home headlamps/ rear wash and wipe with defogger/ electrochromic IRVM

Instrumentation

- 12.3-inch TFT display/ gear shift indicator/ front roof lamp with LED welcome lights

- Gear shift indicator/ illuminated glove box/ trunk lights/ LED mood lights

- Two LED rear reading lights/ drive modes

Safety and security

- Front driver and passenger airbags/ front seat side airbags/ curtain airbags/ ESP

- Hill decent control/ hill start assist/ traction control/ blind spot information system

- Coffee break alert/ electric parking brake/ front and rear parking sensors/ reversing camera

- Isofix/ front seats are height adjustable with pretensioner and force limiter/ electric child lock

- Auto door unlock/ perimeter/ volumetric alarm

Shine variant (In addition to features from Feel variant)

Exterior

- Panoramic sunroof/ LED vision projector headlamps

Comfort and convenience

- Electric tailgate