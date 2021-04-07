CarWale
    Citroen C5 Aircross launched – Variants explained

    Nikhil Puthran

    Citroen finally makes its debut in India with the launch of the C5 Aircross SUV. The vehicle is available in two variants – Feel and Shine, and both the variants can be had in dual-tone colour options as well. Customers further get to choose from four monotone colour options – Pearl White, Tijuca Blue, Cumulus Grey, and Perla Nera Black. The dual-tone colour option is available with three choices – Pearl White with Black roof, Tijuca Blue with black roof, and Cumulus Grey with black roof. 

    The following is the variant-specific feature list – 

    Feel variant

    Exterior 

    - Matte black upper grille/ chrome top and bottom brand emblems/ body side mouldings 

    - Colour pack inserts/ satin chrome/ chrome dual exhaust pipes/ integrated spoiler 

    - ‘Swirl’ two-tone diamond cut alloy wheels/ Halogen headlamps/ LED DRLs/ 3D LED rear lamps

    - LED turn indicator on ORVMs/ front fog lamps with cornering functions/ rear fog lamps

    - LED high mount stop lamp 

    Interior

    - Metropolitan Grey theme/ alloy pedals/ stainless steel sill scuff plates/ satin chrome door handle

    - Height and reach adjustable leather steering wheel with two control zones

    Infotainment and Connectivity 

    - Eight-inch capacitive touchscreen with Bluetooth and USB slot/ mirror screen/ six-speakers

    - Steering wheel audio/ phone controls

    Comfort and convenience 

    - Engine stop and start/ park assist/ double-laminated front windows and acoustic windshield glass

    - Citroen advanced comfort suspension with progressive hydraulic cushions/ electric driver seat

    - Manual lumbar support adjustment in front seats/ TPMS/ two USB central console

    - Three-independent full-size rear seats with adjustable recline angle/ Smart key/ push button start

    - Dual zone automatic AC/ air quality system/ rear AC vents/ cruise control with speed limiter 

    - One-touch electric front and rear windows with pinch protection/ electric ORVMs 

    - Remote key window up and down/ puddle lamp/ automatic headlamps/ rain sensing wiper

    - Follow me home headlamps/ rear wash and wipe with defogger/ electrochromic IRVM

    Instrumentation

    - 12.3-inch TFT display/ gear shift indicator/ front roof lamp with LED welcome lights

    - Gear shift indicator/ illuminated glove box/ trunk lights/ LED mood lights

    - Two LED rear reading lights/ drive modes

    Safety and security 

    - Front driver and passenger airbags/ front seat side airbags/ curtain airbags/ ESP

    - Hill decent control/ hill start assist/ traction control/ blind spot information system

    - Coffee break alert/ electric parking brake/ front and rear parking sensors/ reversing camera

    - Isofix/ front seats are height adjustable with pretensioner and force limiter/ electric child lock

    - Auto door unlock/ perimeter/ volumetric alarm 

    Shine variant (In addition to features from Feel variant)

    Exterior

    - Panoramic sunroof/ LED vision projector headlamps 

    Comfort and convenience 

    - Electric tailgate

