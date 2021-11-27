2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and 63 spied testing at Nurburgring

- The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and 63 twins are expected to arrive late next year

- The models are likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor

Mercedes-Benz has begun testing the updated GLC 43 and 63 AMG twins, evident from the new spy shots that recently surfaced on the web. The new images showed the models that were stretching their legs at the Nurburgring.

As seen in the spy images, the updated Mercedes-AMG GLC twins will feature the typical AMG exterior updates such as the Panamericana grille, more aggressive-looking bumpers, wider body design, new alloy wheels, and reworked diffusers at the rear with a set of quad-tip exhaust pipes. The updated GLC 43 AMG and the GLC 63 AMG can be differentiated by the circular and squared units for the former and latter, respectively.

A few other notable changes over to the 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC over the vanilla version will include stiffer suspension, better brakes with drilled rotors, and sharper chassis tuning. Inside, the models are expected to get a free-standing 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument console, a 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the latest MBUX system.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and 63 will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor that will replace the V6 and V8 motors, respectively. The new motor is expected to produce a combined power output of approximately 600bhp. More details are unavailable at the moment, although we expect them to surface ahead of the unveiling sometime next year.