Citroen C3 launched in India: Why should you buy?

The French automaker, Citroen has launched its second product in India, the C3 at a starting price of Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Citroen C3 is the first product from the C-Cubed family of vehicles with over 90 per cent of localisation and is built at the facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The vehicle is primarily available in two variant options – Live and Feel. Further, the Feel variant is available with Vibe pack, dual-tone, dual-tone Vibe pack, and Turbo dual-tone Vibe pack options.

Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the newly launched Citroen C3.

What’s good about it?

The Citroen C3 is a visual charmer. The vehicle is available in 10 colour combinations and three packs with 56 customisation options. Moreover, the vehicle also offers a petrol turbo engine option. In an effort to ease the ownership experience, the company offers the ‘Citroen Future Sure’ package, wherein new C3 customers can avail of monthly payments starting from Rs 11,999. This package includes routine maintenance, extended warranty, roadside assistance, and on-road financing for a period of up to five years.

What’s not so good?

As compared to its rivals, the Citroen C3 misses out on a few important features like auto AC, rear wipers and washer, electric ORVMs, 60:40 split rear seats, and a front armrest with storage. Further, both the petrol engine options get a manual transmission unit as standard.

Best variant to buy?

The Feel variant with PureTech 110 turbo petrol engine is a good option to consider. Depending on individual preferences, customers can opt from the pack customisation options.

Specifications

Petrol

Puretech 82 – 1.2-litre NA, 80bhp at 5,750rpm and 115Nm of torque at 3,750rpm

Five-speed manual transmission

Fuel efficiency figure – 19.8kmpl.

Puretech 110 – 1.2-litre Turbo, 109bhp at 5,500rpm and 190Nm of torque at 1,750rpm

Six-speed manual transmission

Fuel efficiency figure – 19.4kmpl

Did you know?

The company offers a standard vehicle warranty for two years or 40,000 km (whichever is earlier), a warranty on spare parts and accessories for 12 months or 10,000 km (whichever is earlier), and 24/7 roadside assistance support.