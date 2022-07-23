Citroen C3 launched: All you need to know

The French automaker, Citroen has launched its second product for the Indian market, the C3 at a starting price of Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The vehicle is primarily available in two variant options – Live and Feel. Further, the Feel variant is available with Vibe pack, dual-tone, dual-tone Vibe pack, and Turbo dual-tone Vibe pack options. The automaker offers three customisation options – Vibe pack: Zesty Orange, Vibe pack: Platinum Grey, and Elegance pack: Chrome (dealer installed). Interestingly, these packs are offered with 56 customisation options. Further, the vehicle is available in two engine options – Puretech 82 and Puretech 110.

Read below to learn more about the newly launched Citroen C3 –

Exterior

The Citroen C3 is available in four monotone and six dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options include – Polar White, Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, and Steel Grey. On the other hand, the dual-tone colour option is available in the following combinations – Zesty Orange roof in Polar White/Platinum Grey/Steel Grey body colours, and Platinum Grey roof in Polar White/Zesty Orange/Steel Grey body colours.

The vehicle stands tall with an SUV stance. Moreover, the fascia is highlighted by a high bonnet design which is flanked by dual-LED DRLs. Further, the vehicle gets dual chrome chevrons with chrome extensions in the front grille which enhances its sporty quotient. The side profile is highlighted by strong wheel arches and fluid lines that give it a unique character. The rear section features squared tail lights. The Puretech 82 engine option gets 14-inch steel wheels, while the Puretech 110 gets 15-inch steel wheels.

Interior

The Citroen C3 offers two interior trim options: Anodized Orange and Anodized Grey. Depending on the variant, the vehicle offers a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering wheel with audio and phone controls, glossy black outer ring on side AC vents, and satin chrome inside door handles.

Engine

Under the hood, the Citroen C3 is available in two petrol engine options. The Puretech 82 gets a 1.2 litre, three-cylinder NA engine that produces 80bhp at 5,750rpm and 115Nm of torque at 3,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. This engine has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19.8kmpl.

On the other hand, the Puretech 110 gets a 1.2-litre turbo engine which generates 109bhp at 5,500rpm and 190Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine gets a six-speed manual transmission. The engine has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19.4kmpl.