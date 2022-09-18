BYD Atto 3 EV teased again ahead of India launch next month

-Second car from BYD

-Maximum range of 420km

The BYD Atto has been teased again ahead of its official debut in India next month. It’s BYD’s second vehicle for India and is an electric crossover with a 420km range. The teaser image shows the profile of the car and here you can see the shape of the roofline and a side view of both the tail lamps and the headlamps.

However, the India-spec Atto 3 has been spied undisguised and its specs and features have been leaked. It will be a 4.4-metre SUV with a wheelbase of 2.72-meters putting it in a league similar to that of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks in terms of size. The Atto 3 can be had around the world in either the standard 49.92kwh battery guise or the 60.48kWh extended range battery guise. They have a claimed range of 345 km and 420 km. The power output of both versions is 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. We expect BYD to only bring the Atto 3 in the extended range guise.

Unlike the E6, which favours functionality over form and comfort, this one comes loaded with features like ADAS, climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple car Play and Android Auto and power front seats. We expect it to be priced in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (Ex-showroom).