CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    BYD Atto 3 EV teased again ahead of India launch next month

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    278 Views
    BYD Atto 3 EV teased again ahead of India launch next month

    -Second car from BYD

    -Maximum range of 420km

    The BYD Atto has been teased again ahead of its official debut in India next month. It’s BYD’s second vehicle for India and is an electric crossover with a 420km range. The teaser image shows the profile of the car and here you can see the shape of the roofline and a side view of both the tail lamps and the headlamps.

    However, the India-spec Atto 3 has been spied undisguised and its specs and features have been leaked. It will be a 4.4-metre SUV with a wheelbase of 2.72-meters putting it in a league similar to that of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks in terms of size. The Atto 3 can be had around the world in either the standard 49.92kwh battery guise or the 60.48kWh extended range battery guise. They have a claimed range of 345 km and 420 km. The power output of both versions is 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. We expect BYD to only bring the Atto 3 in the extended range guise.

    Unlike the E6, which favours functionality over form and comfort, this one comes loaded with features like ADAS, climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple car Play and Android Auto and power front seats. We expect it to be priced in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (Ex-showroom).

    BYD Atto 3 Image
    BYD Atto 3
    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Harrier XMS variant launched – Why should you buy?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BYD Atto 3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • BYD Atto 3 Left Front Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120704 Views
    793 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • byd-cars
    • other brands
    BYD e6

    BYD e6

    ₹ 29.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BYD-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120704 Views
    793 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BYD Atto 3 EV teased again ahead of India launch next month