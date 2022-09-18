CarWale
    Tata Harrier XMS variant launched – Why should you buy?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    330 Views
    Tata Harrier XMS variant launched – Why should you buy?

    Tata Motors has introduced the Harrier XMS variant in the country at Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Slotted between the XM and the XT variant, it gets four new features. 

    Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the newly launched Tata Harrier XMS variant. 

    What’s good about it? 

    Over the XM trim, the newly introduced XMS variant additionally offers a panoramic sunroof, eight-speaker music system, reverse parking camera, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Features such as electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering wheel with controls, follow me home headlamps, a rear wiper with a washer, and a six-way adjustable driver seat has been retained from the lower spec variant. 

    What’s not so good?

    Apart from the new feature additions, the new variant does not get any significant styling upgrades. 

    Specifications

    Diesel 

    2.0-litre turbocharged engine - 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm between 1,750 - 2,500rpm

    Six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter option 

    Did you know? 

    The Harrier XMS variant costs Rs 19,400 less than the XT variant.

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    ₹ 14.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
