BS6 Nissan Kicks spied testing ahead of launch

December 23, 2019, 01:14 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
23347 Views
Be the first to comment
- BS6 Nissan Kicks spied testing for the first time

- The updated model is expected to be launched before April 2020

Ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming months, the BS6 compliant Nissan Kicks has been spotted during a public road test for the first time. The test-mule is fitted with an emission testing device at the rear, hinting that the model is being tested to comply with the upcoming emission norms that will come into effect from April 2020.

Nissan Kicks Exterior

The Nissan Kicks is currently offered with two powertrain options including a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former produces 105bhp and 142Nm of torque while the latter produces 109bhp and 240Nm of torque. The petrol and diesel motors are paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed manual transmission respectively.

Expect a marginal price hike when Nissan launches the BS6 compliant version of the Kicks. Once launched, the model will continue to rival against the likes of the Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

Image Source

