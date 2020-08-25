BS6 Mahindra Marazzo launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.25 lakh

- Available in three variants – M2, M4+ and M6+

- Powered by 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 121bhp and 300Nm

Post much wait, the BS6 compliant Mahindra Marazzo has finally been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The MPV is available in three variants – M2, M4 Plus and M6 Plus. All three variants are powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The updated Mahindra Marazzo is available in five colour options, such as – mariner maroon, iceberg white, shimmering silver, oceanic black and aqua marine.

Mechanically, the BS6 compliant 1,497cc engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission to produce 121bhp at 3,500rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,750rpm – 2,500rpm. In terms of dimensions, the BS6 Mahindra Marazzo MPV has a length of 4,585mm, width of 1,866mm, and height of 1,774mm. The MPV has a wheelbase of 2,760mm and also offers a minimum turning radius of 5.25-metres. All three variants can be had with eight-seat or seven-seat layout.

In terms of safety, the MPV has scored a four-star safety rating by GNCAP. The standard safety feature list include – dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, disc brakes on all wheels, ISOFIX child seat mount, child safety lock on rear door, impact sensing auto door locks and engine immobilizer.

Visually, the BS6 model has retained the design highlights from the outgoing model. The ex-showroom, New Delhi prices for BS6 Mahindra Marazzo variants are as follows –

Marazzo M2 – Rs 11,25,136

Marazzo M4+ – Rs 12,37,211

Marazzo M6+ - Rs 13,51,211