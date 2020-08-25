UFI Group launches SOFIMA D+FEND Anti-virus cabin air filter for all cars

- Claims to kill 99.9 per cent of harmful bacteria and viruses such as SARS-COV (Coronavirus)

UFI Group has launched a revolutionary cabin air filter for cars, called SOFIMA D+FEND Anti-virus. The company claims that the SOFIMA D+FEND Anti-virus cabin air filter has the ability to kill 99.9 per cent of harmful bacteria and viruses such as SARS-COV (Coronavirus). The product is composed of a non-woven fabric filter media which incorporates silver ions in addition to copper ions. While copper ions destroy the cell barrier of viruses and bacteria, silver ions penetrate the nucleus, neutralizing them outright. In terms of pricing, the SOFIMA D+FEND cabin air filter will be priced marginally higher (Approx. Rs 832) than current regular filters in the market. Users can comfortably install it themselves and will be on sale across the country in the days to come.

The SOFIMA D+FEND Anti-virus incorporates the antimicrobial and antiviral active substances into the fibers themselves, which are made up of polymeric material. The prolonged-release of ions from the two elements embedded in the fibers powers the filter to destroy the bacterial and viral load over a prolonged period.

The tests have been carried out by Microbac Laboratories in Virginia and Guangdong Detection Center for microbiology (GDDCM) in Guangzhou – accredited by the China National Accreditation of Laboratory (CNAL). The test results demonstrate that the product is absolutely non-toxic and presents no OIT (octylisothiazolinone), which is harmful to human health, and has a virus and bacteria kill rate higher than 99.5 per cent. Specifically, the laboratory tests have certified the capacity of the filter to neutralize the much-feared coronaviruses from the SARS-COV family (kill rate 99.5 per cent), as well as influenza A H1N1, H3N2 and H7N9, in addition to various types of dangerous bacteria such as E. coli and staphylococcus aureus (kill rate 99.9 per cent).

The SOFIMA D+FEND cabin air filter will be produced at the SOFIMA FILTERS INDIA Plant in Bahadurgarh. The SOFIMA D+FEND Anti-virus cabin filters can be found in the company’s aftermarket India catalogue and belong to product code family ending with KN2.

Speaking about the SOFIMA D+FEND Anti-virus cabin air filter, Luca Betti, Group Aftermarket Business Unit Director, says, 'We are extremely proud of the results achieved thanks to the collaboration of our Innovation Centers in China, India and in Italy. UFI Filters Group has chosen to give a meaningful name to this innovative D+FEND Anti-virus filter media, which has been certified according to ISO 11155-1:2001 standard having a filtration efficiency of more than 95 per cent for aerosol particles, with dimension equal to 0.3 microns. When applied to cabin air filters, this innovative material thus offers a clear improvement in the quality of the air inside vehicles, during a historical period in which the health of the individual is absolutely paramount.'

Adding to it, Hridesh Sharma, CEO of UFI Filters India said, 'The investment made by UFI Filters Group in Research and Development is ongoing. This innovative product bears testament to our desire to remain at the cutting edge when it comes to innovation and is evidence of the exceptional ability of our technicians to work with laboratories and certified institutions at international level. We are honoured to be able to offer the Indian market a revolutionary premium product which will improve people's quality of life, as the product's advertising message - BECAUSE WE CARE - highlights.'