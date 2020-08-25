Kia Sonet Vs Tata Nexon: Spec Comparison

Kia Motors unveiled the Sonet sub-four metre SUV in India earlier this month. Post the global unveil, the company will be launching the model in the country in September. Rivals to the Sonet include the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Tata Nexon. How does the model compare with respect to the specifications of the Tata Nexon? We find out.

Exterior

The Kia Sonet features the signature tiger-nose grille, full LED headlamps, projector fog lights, red accents on the front and rear bumper, wheel caps, grille, front brake calipers, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, shark fin antenna and roof rails.

On the outside, the Tata Nexon receives projector headlamps, fog lights with cornering functions, LED tail lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, follow-me-home headlamps, shark fin antenna, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps.

Interior

Inside, the new Kia Sonet will come equipped with a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connectivity, wireless charging with cooling function, LED sound mood lighting, ventilated front seats, Bose-sourced music system, air purifier as well as drive and traction modes. Safety features on the model include six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, VSM, HSA, SC and brake assist.

The Tata Nexon features a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Harman Kardon-sourced music system, park assist with camera and guidelines, climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, wearable key, cruise control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear-knob and the ConnectNext app suite.

Engine

Powertrain options on the Kia Sonet will include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission that produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The former will be capable of producing 97bhp and 240Nm of torque while the latter will be tuned to produce 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. Also on offer will be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 117bhp and 172Nm of torque, which will be available with a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.

The Tata Nexon is offered with two engine options that include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. The former produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque while the latter produces 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. These engines are mated to a six-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

Conclusion

The Kia Sonet will be the third product to arrive from the Korean brand in India after the Seltos and the Carnival, as well as the second locally produced model after the compact SUV. While the Kia Sonet outshines the Tata Nexon in terms of features and variant options, the price range will play a key role to decide on the model’s success in the country. Stay tuned for the price reveal next month.