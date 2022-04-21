Bharat Petroleum to invest Rs 200 crore to build EV charging network

In order to fast track electric vehicle adoption and contribute to a rapidly growing web of charging stations, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has decided to invest Rs 200 crore this financial year to install 100 charging corridors consisting of 2,000 charging stations across India.

The Indian government-run oil refiner plans to put up these 2,000 fast-charging stations along the busiest and most important highways in the country, by March 2023. BPCL recently opened its first EV fast-charging corridor along the Chennai-Trichy-Madurai highway with a charging point every 100km inside formal BPCL fuel stations. The company invested one crore to install ten charging stations on either side of the highway.

As a part of the investment, the oil major will open the second EV charging corridor along national highway 47 in the Kochi-Salem region in the next two months. Furthermore, it is most likely to put up the third corridor along the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway 4. Meanwhile, BPCL also intends to build 7,000 fast charging stations by the financial year 2025.