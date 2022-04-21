Tata Tiago crosses 4 lakh production milestone in India

- First car from Tata Motors to achieve this milestone in a short timeline

- Available in both petrol and CNG options

Tata’s entry-level model, the Tiago has been a popular choice among new car buyers in the country. The company has rolled out the 4,00,000th four lakh production milestone at its Sanand facility in Gujarat. Interestingly, the Tiago hatchback has also emerged as the first car from Tata Motors to achieve this milestone in the shortest time. The Tiago hatchback was introduced in the country way back in 2016. As stated by the company, the Tiago claims a market share of 19 per cent in its segment.

Tata Tiago is available in two avatars – Tiago and the Tiago NRG, across 14 variant options. Powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron engine, the hatchback is available in both petrol and CNG options. To learn more about the recently launched Tiago i-CNG, click here. We have also driven the petrol version of the Tiago and you can read about it here.