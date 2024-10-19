MG ES5 is the next-generation ZS EV

Could arrive in India in 2026

Expected to be locally produced for the sub-continent

The ZS EV may still be contemporary, despite being in the market for five years now, but it is expected to be replaced with the car you see in the photos. This car is the ES5 SUV and was unveiled at the 2024 Paris Motor Show with a European and Chinese market debut set for mid-2025.

Design highlights

The ES5 is very identifiable as an MG SUV thanks to its stance, face, and tail lamp design. However, the headlamps, wheels, and DRLs have some new design highlights.

Inside, the cabin is a minimalistic affair with two large digital screens and some buttons on the centre console. As we have seen on the Windsor EV, a majority of the functions, both in terms of driver and cabin usage, will function from the touchscreen directly. Like the car you see in the photos, we, too, in India, will get the car in a black over silver colour scheme, with extra colours coming as accessory packs.

Powertrain

The Chinese market is getting the ES5 with either a 49.1kWh battery pack or a more powerful 62.2kWh battery pack offering ranges of 425km to 525km. These will be LFP battery packs produced by SAIC battery partner CATL. The ZS EV’s front-axle-mounted motor currently produces 174bhp/280Nm, and we expect this car to hover around the same figure.

Feature list

The dual digital screens have already been revealed but we can also be sure of things like level-2 ADAS, powered front seats, wireless phone mirroring, OTA updates, HUD, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats and a full LED light package.

Stepping into the fight

Given the name that the ZS EV has managed to make for itself, we expect that MG will continue with the name to build on the legacy. When the ES5 turns up it will be up against cars like the Maruti eVX, Toyota Urban Sport, Honda Elevate EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 as well as the Tata Sierra EV. This will be a whole new fight rather than just the ZS EV playing by itself. MG ES5 is the next-generation ZS EV.