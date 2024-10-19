MG ZS EV prices revised by up to Rs. 32,000

Applicable to select variants in the lineup

Prices of the Hector range and the Astor were recently revised too

After revising the prices of the Hector, Hector Plus, and the Astor, JSW-MG Motor India has tweaked the price list of the ZS EV. Applicable with immediate effect and for select variants, the model has become dearer by up to Rs. 32,000 based on the choice of version.

The Essence Dark Grey version of the MG ZS EV witnesses a price hike of Rs. 32,000, followed by the 100-year edition and Essence dual-tone Iconic Ivory versions with an upward price revision of Rs. 31,000 each.

Similarly, customers purchasing the Exclusive Plus Dark Grey and the Exclusive Plus dual-tone Iconic Ivory versions of the MG ZS EV will have to pay a premium of Rs. 30,200 and Rs. 30,000, respectively, compared to the outgoing price list. The prices of the entry-level Executive and Excite Pro remain unchanged. Thus, the prices of the electric mid-size SUV now range from Rs. 18.98 lakh to Rs. 25.75 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).