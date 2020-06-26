Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Bentley Bentayga facelift teased ahead of debut on 30 June

Bentley Bentayga facelift teased ahead of debut on 30 June

June 26, 2020, 04:35 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
524 Views
Write a comment
Bentley Bentayga facelift teased ahead of debut on 30 June

- Bentley Bentayga facelift teaser reveals key changes to the model

- Powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged

Bentley has officially teased the Bentayga facelift ahead of its unveil that will take place on 30 June. The teaser video shared by the British marque reveals a few key details of the model as seen in the images posted here.

Bentley Bentayga Headlight

The teaser video of the Bentley Bentayga facelift reveals features such as the new oval-shaped headlamps, analogue clock, speedometer, steering wheel, speaker, alloy wheels and engine start-stop button. The previously leaked images of the Bentayga facelift revealed almost all of its updates, details of which are available here.

Bentley Bentayga Instrument cluster

Powertrain options on the Bentley Bentayga facelift are expected to include a 3.0-litre V6 plug-in hybrid unit, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 unit and the 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 unit. Stay tuned as we get you the details of the new Bentayga next week. Meanwhile, let us know your views on the teaser through the comments section below.

  • Bentley
  • Bentayga
  • Bentley Bentayga
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Bentley Bentayga Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 4.17 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 4.35 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

691 Likes
113644 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in