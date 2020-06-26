Bentley Bentayga facelift teased ahead of debut on 30 June

- Bentley Bentayga facelift teaser reveals key changes to the model

- Powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged

Bentley has officially teased the Bentayga facelift ahead of its unveil that will take place on 30 June. The teaser video shared by the British marque reveals a few key details of the model as seen in the images posted here.

The teaser video of the Bentley Bentayga facelift reveals features such as the new oval-shaped headlamps, analogue clock, speedometer, steering wheel, speaker, alloy wheels and engine start-stop button. The previously leaked images of the Bentayga facelift revealed almost all of its updates, details of which are available here.

Powertrain options on the Bentley Bentayga facelift are expected to include a 3.0-litre V6 plug-in hybrid unit, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 unit and the 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 unit. Stay tuned as we get you the details of the new Bentayga next week. Meanwhile, let us know your views on the teaser through the comments section below.