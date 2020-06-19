Please Tell Us Your City

Bentley Bentayga facelift leaked ahead of debut

June 19, 2020, 06:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Bentley Bentayga facelift leaked ahead of debut

- Bentley Bentayga facelift receives minor tweaks to the fascia

- The model is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks 

Earlier this month, spy images revealed the Bentley Bentayga facelift that was spotted during a public road test. Now, images of the updated model have been leaked on the web ahead of its debut that could take place in the coming weeks.

As seen in the leaked images, the Bentley Bentayga facelift features tweaked headlamps which are now more oval in shape, in-line with the rest of the Bentley range including the Continental GT and Flying Spur. A few other notable changes include a reworked front bumper, additional chrome elements on the fascia and new alloy wheels. While the rear profile is not visible, we can expect a redesigned bumper and set of tail lights.

Bentley Bentayga Front Row Seats

Inside, the Bentley Bentayga facelift receives subtle changes in the form of a fully digital instrument cluster, an updated infotainment system which witnesses an increase in size, thus omitting the need of physical buttons. Also on offer will be new central air vents that replace the circular design on the outgoing model.

Powertrain options on the Bentley Bentayga facelift are expected to remain unchanged. Options will include a 3.0-litre V6 plug-in hybrid unit, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 unit and a 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 unit. The V8 diesel was discontinued and details regarding its return remain scarce at the moment.

