  Mercedes-AMG develops exhaust gas turbocharger with integrated electric motor

Mercedes-AMG develops exhaust gas turbocharger with integrated electric motor

June 19, 2020, 07:30 PM IST by Santosh Nair
56 Views
Write a comment
Mercedes-AMG develops exhaust gas turbocharger with integrated electric motor

- With the electric exhaust gas turbocharger, efficiency and performance increases

- Will be used for the first time in a series production model from Affalterbach

The future of Mercedes-AMG is turning electric, and as a part of this, it now combines high efficiency with additional driving dynamics. 

To implement this combination to optimum effect, the developers in Affalterbach are working on the deployment of the electric exhaust gas turbocharger to take performance to a new level. 

This technology comes straight from Formula 1, where the electric exhaust gas turbocharger resolves the conflicting goals between a small, fast-reacting turbocharger (low peak performance) and a large turbocharger that suffers from a turbo-lag. And in case you were wondering, it is being developed in partnership with Garrett Motion.

The highlight of this innovative turbocharging system, is a slim electric motor that measures about four centimetres! It is integrated directly on the charger shaft between the turbine wheel (on the exhaust side), and the compressor wheel (on the fresh air side). This electronically controlled electric motor drives the compressor wheel before it accepts the exhaust gas flow. 

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Roll Cage

As a result, there’s a significant rise in immediate response, not only from idle speed, but across the entire engine speed range. So much so, that it totally eliminates the turbo-lag. Due to this, the combustion engine responds even more spontaneously to the accelerator pedal input, and the entire driving feel is significantly more dynamic and agile.

