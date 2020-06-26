Honda Civic sedan discontinued in Japan

- 1,619 units of Honda Civic sold in Japan in last fiscal

- Will continue to be available as five-door Civic hatchback and Civic Type R in Japan

The Honda Civic brand has been a popular name across the global markets for nearly 48 years. The name will continue to live on, however, in Japan it will be limited to the five-door Civic hatchback version and the Civic Type R. Honda has discontinued the Civic sedan in Japan due to low demand. In the last fiscal year, Honda sold only 1,619 units of the Civic sedan in Japan. The Civic sedan will continue to be on sale outside its domestic market.

The current tenth generation model was first revealed internationally in 2016, followed by a mid-cycle update in 2018. In India, the sedan was launched in 2019 with a petrol and diesel engine option, after a six year hiatus. The Honda Civic’s predecessor in India was the eighth generation model and the ninth generation model was never introduced in the country. Currently, the Civic sedan is available with a BS6 petrol engine option. Bookings for the BS6 diesel version commenced recently and it is due for launch soon.

Changes in the BS6 diesel Honda Civic will be limited to the BS6 update and prices for the same will be known in the days to come.