Jeep Compass facelift spied testing in India

June 26, 2020, 06:09 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Jeep Compass facelift spied testing in India

- Jeep Compass facelift is expected to be launched early next year

- The model is likely to retain the engine options as the outgoing version

Recent spy photos revealed the updated Jeep Compass that was spotted on test in Michigan, USA. A test-mule of the model has now been captured on camera during a public road test in India for the very first time.

While the Jeep Compass facelift does not reveal any new details due to the heavy camouflage, we can expect updates to arrive in the form of redesigned front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps and tail lights as well as a refreshed grille.

Inside, the mid-life facelift of the Jeep Compass is expected to come equipped with an updated UConnect 5 infotainment system. Internationally, the model will receive a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, the India-spec model is likely to carry over the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit and 2.0-litre diesel unit, both of which were recently updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. Transmission options might be retained from the outgoing model, including a six-speed manual unit as standard, while the petrol and diesel motors could also have the option of a seven-speed DCT unit and nine-speed torque converter unit respectively.

