Jeep Compass facelift spotted ahead of global debut

- Will feature subtle exterior updates

- Expected to receive extensive changes to its interior

- Compass facelift to be launched early next year

In the latest round of spy shots, the upcoming Jeep Compass facelift was spotted testing in Michigan, USA. Compared to the earlier spy images, the current set sheds some camouflage, although, the changes are still unclear.

The new Jeep Compass is expected to feature limited changes to its exteriors, but is likely to receive a major overhaul in terms of interior design and equipment on offer. On the exterior front, we can expect new LED headlights and taillights, and tweaked bumpers. Inside, the SUV will feature the updated UConnect 5 infotainment system. The SUV is also expected to come with L2 autonomous capabilities in international markets.

Mechanically, the international-spec model will be powered by the all-new 1.3-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol unit that was recently introduced in the MY2020 Jeep Compass. As for the India-spec model, the Compass facelift is expected to continue with the same petrol and diesel engines from the current model, as both the motors were recently updated to comply with BS6 norms.

The Jeep Compass facelift is expected to go on sale internationally later this year, and we can expect it to be launched in India early next year. Besides the Compass facelift, Jeep India is also readying a seven-seat version of the compass (codenamed Jeep 598) that will be launched in the second half of 2021.

Image Source