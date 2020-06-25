Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Jeep Compass facelift spotted ahead of global debut

Jeep Compass facelift spotted ahead of global debut

June 25, 2020, 04:47 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
4093 Views
Write a comment
Jeep Compass facelift spotted ahead of global debut

- Will feature subtle exterior updates

- Expected to receive extensive changes to its interior

- Compass facelift to be launched early next year

In the latest round of spy shots, the upcoming Jeep Compass facelift was spotted testing in Michigan, USA. Compared to the earlier spy images, the current set sheds some camouflage, although, the changes are still unclear.

The new Jeep Compass is expected to feature limited changes to its exteriors, but is likely to receive a major overhaul in terms of interior design and equipment on offer. On the exterior front, we can expect new LED headlights and taillights, and tweaked bumpers. Inside, the SUV will feature the updated UConnect 5 infotainment system. The SUV is also expected to come with L2 autonomous capabilities in international markets.

Mechanically, the international-spec model will be powered by the all-new 1.3-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol unit that was recently introduced in the MY2020 Jeep Compass. As for the India-spec model, the Compass facelift is expected to continue with the same petrol and diesel engines from the current model, as both the motors were recently updated to comply with BS6 norms.

The Jeep Compass facelift is expected to go on sale internationally later this year, and we can expect it to be launched in India early next year. Besides the Compass facelift, Jeep India is also readying a seven-seat version of the compass (codenamed Jeep 598) that will be launched in the second half of 2021.

Image Source

  • Jeep
  • Compass Facelift
  • Jeep Compass Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Jeep Compass Is It Still Worth The Money?

Jeep Compass Is It Still Worth The Money?

We look at how the Jeep Compass stacks up consi ...

380 Likes
41773 Views

Jeep Compass Geneva Motor Show

Jeep Compass Geneva Motor Show

The Jeep Compass finally in flesh. This is the ...

835 Likes
109145 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in