Nissan announces four-year business plan for Africa, Middle East and India

Nissan Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) has revealed a four-year strategy for the region under the company’s Global Transformation Plan. The company claims that the AMI plan aligns with the global direction of rationalisation, prioritisation and focus to introduce core models and technologies to a region that accounts for around 10 per cent of the world automotive market. Nissan will strengthen its business in the region with continued growth in key market, maximising synergies with alliance partners and leveraging manufacturing presence in South Africa, Egypt, India and Nigeria.

The AMI strategy is reportedly developed under two strategic areas of ‘rationalisation’ and ‘prioritisation and focus’. Read below to learn more.

1. Rationalise: Actions to improve regional cost and efficiency

- Optimise the regional product portfolio by 20 per cent

- Further increase the cost competitiveness of local plants

- Seek and enhance export opportunities from AMI plants

- Leverage additional opportunities to reduce Fixed Cost

2. Prioritise and focus

Product

- Introduce eight new models

- By market, focus on core models and segments to channel investment to most profitable products

- Regional priority on Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) and affordable sedan models (B-sedan segment

Market

- Continue building on existing strengths in key markets including GCC, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

- Fully realise the opportunity of Africa and Turkey as high potential markets

- Launch local models including Navara in South Africa and B-SUV in India

Technology

- Phased regional deployment of Nissan Intelligent Mobility including e-POWER, EV and Connected technologies

- Increase digitalisation and enhancement of the customer experience

AMI will leverage the new Alliance global cooperation model in which all partners (Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation) will deepen synergies to support the competitiveness and profitability of member companies.

In AMI, the Alliance ‘leader-follower’ approach is believed to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in products and technologies including common platforms and advanced technology, while there will be additional benefits through shared procured services including IS/IT and distribution.

The global ‘reference region’ scheme will also apply, with Alliance partners focusing on core regions to act as a reference for the other members. In AMI, Nissan will be the reference in the Middle East, South Africa and Egypt; Renault in Turkey and North Africa (excluding Egypt); with joint status in India.