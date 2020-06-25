2020 All-New Honda City fuel efficiency figures revealed

-Petrol MT has an efficiency of 17.8kmpl while the CVT returns 18.4kmpl

The All-New 2020 Honda City will be launched in India next month. It’s the fifth generation for Honda’s iconic sedan and will be offered with two engines and gearbox options.

Petrol

The petrol engine on offer is the 1.5-litre i-VTEC unit producing 119bhp/145Nm. It’s an increase of one bhp over the fourth Generation City’s 1.5-litre petrol engine and can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT with paddle shifters. The MT powered models have an efficiency of 17.8kmpl while the CVT powered models will return 18.4kmpl.

Diesel

Honda’s 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel dies duty here producing 98bhp/200Nm and will only be offered with a six-speed manual. It has an efficiency of 24.1kmpl

Bookings for the all-new City have opened and it will be launched in India next month. The City is a rival for the likes of the Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid.