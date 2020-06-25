Please Tell Us Your City

Honda’s All-New City to launch soon: All you need to know

June 25, 2020, 07:17 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- Gets several segment first features in India

- Powered by BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options

Ahead of its official launch in India in July, Honda has opened booking for the All-New Honda City. The fifth-generation model gets fresh design and feature updates along with new BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine option. Honda has commenced production of the fifth-generation City at the company’s facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The All-New City gets several segment first features, such as -

- Full LED headlamps with nine LED array inline shell, integrated LED DRL and L-shaped LED turn signal

- Seven-inch HD full colour TFT meter with driver information interface 

- Lane watch camera 

- Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist  (AHA) 

- Six airbags (front, side and curtain)

The company boasts that the All-New City is the country’s first connected car with Alexa Remote capability. Additional feature highlights include Z-shaped 3D wrap-around LED tail lamps (with uniform edge light and LED side marker lamps), Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit (TCU), one-touch electric sunroof, Hill Start Assist (HSA) and TPMS. 

In terms of dimensions, the All-New City measures 4,549mm in length, 1,748mm in width and 1,489mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2,600mm. The sedan has earned five star ASEAN NCAP safety rating. Honda claims to use the Ultra High Tensile steel along with Super High formability 980 MPa grade steel for the first time in India, along with other advanced high strength steel for the All-New City.

The dual tone black and beige interior looks fresh with a soft pad dashboard. The sedan gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and leather upholstery with contemporary seat design. 

Mechanically, the All-New City will be available in petrol and diesel engine option. The 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine produces 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission and CVT option. The manual version returns a fuel efficiency of 17.8kmpl, while the CVT version has a fuel efficiency of 18.4kmpl. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre i-DTEC engine that generates 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. The diesel version gets a six-speed manual transmission that returns a fuel efficiency of 24.1kmpl. 

Prices and variants of the All-New City will be known at the time of launch in India in July 2020.

  • Honda
  • All New City
  • Honda All New City
