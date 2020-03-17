Base variant spec comparison - Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos

In terms of SUV sales in India, Kia Seltos has been leading the segment by a far margin over the rest in the last few months. The Hyundai Creta being its strong competitor, the competition in the SUV space has further intensified with the launch of the new-generation Creta. Both the SUVs are available in India at a starting price of under Rs 10 lakhs. The new Hyundai Creta has been launched at Rs 9.99 lakhs, while the Kia Seltos has a starting price of Rs 9.89 lakhs (both ex-showroom, Delhi). Read below to learn more about the features that can you expect in under 10 lakhs base variant of these SUVs.

Exterior

The most affordable Hyundai Creta variant is the EX 1.5-litre petrol engine option. The base petrol variant gets all the standard features in form of silver front and rear skid plate, black A-pillar and B-pillar, silver lightening arch C-Pillar, LED turn indicators on outside mirror and rear spoiler and keyless entry. The standard feature list also includes body coloured dual-tone bumpers, outside door handles and ORVMs. This variant also gets Bi-functional projector headlamps along with LED positioning lamps, shark fin antennae and a black signature cascading grille. The Creta EX petrol rides on 205/65 R16 steel wheels.

Kia Seltos HTE variant with a 1.5-litre petrol engine is the most affordable trim in the product line-up. The base variant offers projector headlamps, shark fin antennae and keyless entry along with 205/65 R16 steel wheels with full cover. The SUV gets the signature tiger nose grille in the front.

Interior

The Creta EX variant gets a two tone black and greige interior combination and manual AC with eco coating. The standard feature list includes - electrically adjustable ORVMs, front console armrest with storage, rear AC vent, electric tailgate release, all-four power windows, manual shift indicator and height adjustable driver seat. Additionally, the EX variant offers 20.32cms touchscreen audio system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth. The petrol base variant comes with steering mounted audio controls, voice recognition and Bluetooth handsfree, along with the lowline tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Seltos HTE variant offers black fabric seats with front armrest (with storage space), premium head lining and hyper silver metallic paint finish inside door handles. The trim gets manual AV with rear AC vents and power windows for all-four doors. The trim offers steering mounted audio controls and a 3.8-inch 2DIN audio with Bluetooth and four speakers.

Engine

Hyundai Creta EX is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine which produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Kia Seltos HTE also gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which produces 114bhp at 6300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Conclusion

The starting price for the Hyundai Creta is Rs 10,000 more than that of the Kia Seltos. That said, the base variant of the Hyundai Creta clearly offers more features as compared to the base variant of the Kia Seltos. The Seltos on the other hand offers slightly better performance figures than the Hyundai’s latest SUV for the Indian market. Going forward, it will be interesting to see the sales numbers for these two popular selling SUVs in the months to come in the Indian market.