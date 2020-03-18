Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Verna 1.0-litre turbo petrol to be offered in SX (O) variant

Hyundai Verna 1.0-litre turbo petrol to be offered in SX (O) variant

March 18, 2020, 10:58 AM IST by Desirazu Venkat
1075 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Verna 1.0-litre turbo petrol to be offered in SX (O) variant

-SX (O) is the highest variant in the Verna line up 

-1.0-litre GDi engine produces 118bhp/172Nm and mated to a seven-speed DCT

The Hyundai Verna 1.0-litre turbo petrol powered model will only be available in the top-of-the-line SX (O) trim. This updated Verna is the fourth vehicle to get the 1.0-litre turbo GDi engine in the Hyundai family. 

This three-cylinder petrol engine produces 118bhp/172Nm and will be offered only with the seven-speed dual clutch transmission. This powertrain combination is already available in the Venue compact SUV

Hyundai has not revealed all the features of the SX (O) trim for the updated Verna but we expect a feature list similar to what we have seen in the second generation Creta that was launched for the Indian market yesterday. One of the major highlights for this updated Verna is Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car suite. 

This updated Verna is expected launch later this month and will continue to rival the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Toyota Yaris

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Verna facelift
  • Verna facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Hyundai Aura Turbo | Can The Aura Be The Sedan You Need?

Hyundai Aura Turbo | Can The Aura Be The Sedan You Need?

With the all-new Aura compact sedan, Hyundai plans ...

43 Likes
1347 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2059 Likes
395391 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in