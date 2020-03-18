Hyundai Verna 1.0-litre turbo petrol to be offered in SX (O) variant

-SX (O) is the highest variant in the Verna line up

-1.0-litre GDi engine produces 118bhp/172Nm and mated to a seven-speed DCT

The Hyundai Verna 1.0-litre turbo petrol powered model will only be available in the top-of-the-line SX (O) trim. This updated Verna is the fourth vehicle to get the 1.0-litre turbo GDi engine in the Hyundai family.

This three-cylinder petrol engine produces 118bhp/172Nm and will be offered only with the seven-speed dual clutch transmission. This powertrain combination is already available in the Venue compact SUV.

Hyundai has not revealed all the features of the SX (O) trim for the updated Verna but we expect a feature list similar to what we have seen in the second generation Creta that was launched for the Indian market yesterday. One of the major highlights for this updated Verna is Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car suite.

This updated Verna is expected launch later this month and will continue to rival the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Toyota Yaris.