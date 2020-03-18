Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India; priced at Rs 19.99 lakhs

- Volkswagen T-Roc is available in a single variant

- It is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI engine mated to a seven-speed DSG

Volkswagen India has launched the T-Roc with a price tag of Rs 19.99 lakhs (All India ex-showroom, introductory). The model is available in a single top-of-the-line variant and across five colour options.

Launched as a CBU model, the new Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Feature highlights of the Volkswagen T-Roc include LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, automatic climate control, keyless entry, push button start, leather upholstery, reverse parking camera, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), six airbags, ABS and ESC.

The T-Roc is a rival for the likes of the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 as well cars like the Honda Civic and the Skoda Octavia. The T-Roc gets four years warranty, three free services and four years road side assistance as a part of the deal.