Volkswagen Nivus compact SUV teased ahead of official debut

Volkswagen is growing its SUV portfolio across the globe and after many high riding vehicles already in the line-up, there’s a new one coming. Called the Nivus, the compact crossover is first teased for the Brazilian market and will arrive in Europe next year. The Polo-based crossover is seen wearing the German carmaker’s new logo and will carry forward the familiar styling seen on other SUVs in VW’s line-up.

Since it will be based on the international-spec Polo, the dimensions are expected to be identical as well. As seen in the teaser image, the design cues are similar to the one seen on the T-Cross or the upcoming India-spec Taigun compact SUV. It looks like any other Volkswagen SUV currently on sale in any given market. However, a raked C-pillar could give it that cheeky coupe-SUV body style. Apart from that, the body-cladding, roof rails, beefed-up body kit and chunkier alloys add to the Nivus’ crossover stance.

Meanwhile, the interior seems to be borrowed from the T-Cross as well. The new VW Play infotainment system – which debuted with the Golf and ID3 – was seen in the short teaser video along with a familiar-looking steering wheel. Meanwhile, the other features highlighted in the video include park assist, start-stop system, and electric trunk opener. Although not shown in the teaser yet, we could expect a fully-digital instrument cluster in the top-spec trims as well.

In terms of powertrain, the three-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine delivering 114bhp should be offered as standard paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. Along with it, a turbocharged unit should also be offered with a DSG automatic along with optional 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. There is no diesel engine on the cards, but given that it is based on the MQB platform, we could see the inclusion of more powertrain options later.

The Volkswagen Nivus is expected to hit the streets after local assembly in Brazil later this year. However, following its European debut in 2021, we could expect it to make its way to the global line-up as well. Indian debut is unclear, especially since the German carmaker already has an onslaught of a new line-up planned for the next couple of years under the India 2.0 strategy.