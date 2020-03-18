Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Nivus compact SUV teased ahead of official debut

Volkswagen Nivus compact SUV teased ahead of official debut

March 18, 2020, 12:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
2492 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen Nivus compact SUV teased ahead of official debut

- Wears a new Volkswagen logo

- Expected to arrive later this year

- European debut in 2021

Volkswagen is growing its SUV portfolio across the globe and after many high riding vehicles already in the line-up, there’s a new one coming. Called the Nivus, the compact crossover is first teased for the Brazilian market and will arrive in Europe next year. The Polo-based crossover is seen wearing the German carmaker’s new logo and will carry forward the familiar styling seen on other SUVs in VW’s line-up.

Volkswagen Taigun Exterior

Since it will be based on the international-spec Polo, the dimensions are expected to be identical as well. As seen in the teaser image, the design cues are similar to the one seen on the T-Cross or the upcoming India-spec Taigun compact SUV. It looks like any other Volkswagen SUV currently on sale in any given market. However, a raked C-pillar could give it that cheeky coupe-SUV body style. Apart from that, the body-cladding, roof rails, beefed-up body kit and chunkier alloys add to the Nivus’ crossover stance.

Volkswagen Taigun Exterior

Meanwhile, the interior seems to be borrowed from the T-Cross as well. The new VW Play infotainment system – which debuted with the Golf and ID3 – was seen in the short teaser video along with a familiar-looking steering wheel. Meanwhile, the other features highlighted in the video include park assist, start-stop system, and electric trunk opener. Although not shown in the teaser yet, we could expect a fully-digital instrument cluster in the top-spec trims as well.

Volkswagen Taigun Exterior

In terms of powertrain, the three-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine delivering 114bhp should be offered as standard paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. Along with it, a turbocharged unit should also be offered with a DSG automatic along with optional 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. There is no diesel engine on the cards, but given that it is based on the MQB platform, we could see the inclusion of more powertrain options later.

The Volkswagen Nivus is expected to hit the streets after local assembly in Brazil later this year. However, following its European debut in 2021, we could expect it to make its way to the global line-up as well. Indian debut is unclear, especially since the German carmaker already has an onslaught of a new line-up planned for the next couple of years under the India 2.0 strategy.

  • Volkswagen
  • Taigun
  • Volkswagen Taigun
  • Nivus
  • Volkswagen Nivus
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Volkswagen T-Roc Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Volkswagen T-Roc Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Another SUV from Volkswagen at the Auto Expo 2020 ...

32 Likes
23508 Views

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

2533 Likes
234789 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in