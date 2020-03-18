Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • 2021 Hyundai Elantra revealed with new styling and hybrid powertrain

2021 Hyundai Elantra revealed with new styling and hybrid powertrain

March 18, 2020, 12:13 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
20733 Views
Be the first to comment
2021 Hyundai Elantra revealed with new styling and hybrid powertrain

- Debuts Hyundai’s new design language like the new Sonata

- The new platform gets a hybrid tech for the first time

Hyundai has taken the wraps off the new-gen Elantra in California. The comprehensively updated sedan gets Hyundai’s newest design language similar to the one seen on the Sonata while the cabin has been upgraded to match the carmaker’s newest theme. Under the skin, a hybrid powertrain debuts for the first time.

Hyundai Elantra Exterior

Based on the K3 platform, the new Elantra has undergone a lot of changes in terms of appearance. The elegant grille from the Sonata is carried over. And the new cascading grille design is called ‘Parametric-jewel-pattern’ and it is Hyundai’s new signature which will be seen on other upcoming cars as well. The wraparound headlamps are sleeker while the bumper gets sharper chin-lip spoiler. In profile, the coupe-like silhouette – like the one seen on the Civic – along with lower and shorter overhang makes it look sporty and is complemented by some radical looking alloy wheel design.

Hyundai Elantra Exterior

The intersecting creases on the doors add character to the new Elantra. At the rear, the sharp triangular taillamps meet in the centre with a thin LED strip running across the tailgate. This strip divides the tailgate into two parts with the upper section shaped like a duck-lip spoiler which is integrated with the sloping roofline. Moreover, the sculpted bumper gets a contrast diffuser as well. The overall length is increased by 56mm while the wheelbase is up by 20mm and the sedan sits lower by 20mm compared to the outgoing model.

Hyundai Elantra Exterior

On the inside, there’s a new steering wheel and gear lever which is also seen on the newly-launched Creta. The digital instrument cluster along with the integrated floating 10.3-inch touchscreen is similar to other Hyundai cars as well. As with any Hyundai update, there are a host of safety and driver-assist systems like standard automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and driver attention monitoring system. And the optional fitment includes blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. Hyundai’s BlueLink connected technology is present as well.

Hyundai Elantra Exterior

In terms of powertrain, the 2.0-litre inline-four petrol engine continues to be offered paired with a CVT automatic. It continues to make 147bhp and 264Nm. Meanwhile, the talk of the town for the new Elantra is its first-ever hybrid powertrain which makes use of a 1.6-litre unit paired with an electric motor. The combined power output of 139bhp and 179Nm is good enough for a fuel efficiency of 21.3kmpl. A more powerful N-Line variant is expected to debut later.

Hyundai Elantra Exterior

Pricing details for the new Hyundai Elantra are yet to be revealed. The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla Altis rival is expected to go on sale in the North American and Korean markets later this year. Meanwhile, Indian debut is expected to take place sometime next year.

Hyundai Elantra Exterior
  • Hyundai
  • hyundai elantra
  • elantra
  • New Elantra
Hyundai Elantra Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 18.85 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.02 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 18.56 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.21 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.96 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 19.35 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.76 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.66 Lakh onwards

