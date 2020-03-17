Please Tell Us Your City

2020 Renault Duster petrol officially launched at Rs 8.49 lakh

March 17, 2020, 06:30 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
31315 Views
Be the first to comment
Renault India has now officially announced the prices of the petrol version of the Duster. The ex-showroom Delhi pricing starts at Rs 8.49 lakhs for the base version and goes up to Rs 9.99 lakhs for the top-end version.

This petrol-powered version of the Duster gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mill that complies with the upcoming BS6 norms. While it produces the same power output of 105bhp at 5,600rpm and 142Nm of torque at 4,000rpm, its ARAI-rated fuel efficiency stands at 14.26kmpl. This 1,498cc unit comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and there's no availability of the CVT gearbox this time. Similarly, there's no word about the upcoming diesel models or the more powerful turbo-petrol model yet. 

Renault Duster Exterior

However, the Renault Duster's cosmetic appearance remains the same as the latest facelifted version. It continues to get new elements like projector headlamps, DRLs, new alloys, updated music system and all those features that were introduced in the revised version. It is sold in three variants now including the base RXE, mid-spec RXS and the top-spec RXZ trim. The pretty exhaustive colour palette also continues with colours like caspian blue, pearl white, moonlight silver, mahogany brown, slate grey, cayenne orange and outback bronze.

Renault Duster Exterior

Renault India had introduced the BS6 variants of the Triber and Kwid earlier this year in January. Now with the launch of the Duster, the carmaker has added a SUV too to this BS6 portfolio. We can expect the carmaker to introduce more variants like the AMT Triber and the 154bhp Duster in the coming months. Following are the variant-wise prices for this BS6 Renault Duster -

2020 Renault Duster petrol RXE - Rs 8.49 lakhs

2020 Renault Duster petrol RXS - Rs 9.29 lakhs

2020 Renault Duster petrol RXZ - Rs 9.99 lakhs

Renault Duster Exterior
Renault Duster Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.96 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.34 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 9.57 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 9.96 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.04 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.47 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 9.87 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.47 Lakh onwards

